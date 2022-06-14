Launching Unified Global Publisher Division

SOUNDEXCHANGE has launched a unified global publisher services division to support the music publisher community, SX WORKS GLOBAL PUBLISHER SERVICES. The service will focus on U.S. and Canadian markets as the first step in building an integrated global publisher services administration and licensing division for music publisher and self-published songwriter communities. SX WORKS will be led by PAUL SHAVER, Pres./CANADIAN MUSICAL REPRODUCTION RIGHTS AGENCY (CMRRA), who will serve as Pres. of the division.

In addition to serving as president of SX WORKS, SHAVER will continue to oversee CMRRA, as he has since 2019. Since joining CMRRA, SHAVER has helped increase collections and position the organization to be well-situated to support the ongoing growth of music consumption as well as the back-office administration of SX WORKS.

In addition, a team of experienced industry veterans have been promoted to new roles within SX WORKS, including: PAUL GILLS, SVP, Operations and Client Engagement, who will lead, and implement the publisher operations shared services model across SX WORKS and CMRRA’s Operational team, along with leading the newly created Client Engagement and Strategy team at CMRRA; VERONICA SYRTASH, SVP, Business Affairs and Corporate Development, who will oversee the identification, exploration, and analysis of new business opportunities and develop new strategic business initiatives that support the objectives of both SX WORKS and the music publisher community on a global level; and LORI ELLIS, VP, Operations who is responsible for the development and administration of CMRRA’s Operational teams, including client services, repertoire, licensing, and royalty collection and distribution activities, and will lead all new SX WORKS operational undertakings.

Pres. and CEO/SOUNDEXCHANGE MICHAEL HUPPE said, “SOUNDEXCHANGE and its affiliates are committed to ensuring all creators are fairly compensated for their work and that payments are timely, efficient, and accurate. The expansion of SX WORKS GLOBAL PUBLISHER SERVICES reflects where we believe the publisher service industry is headed and PAUL’s recent success at CMRRA, along with his deep expertise and proven leadership, makes him well-suited to navigate the next evolution of our work to support music publishers and ensure creators are paid what they are owed.”

SHAVER added, “I am thrilled to be leading the expansion of SX WORKS GLOBAL PUBLISHER SERVICES and thank MICHAEL and SOUNDEXCHANGE’s leadership for entrusting the team and myself to lead this next phase of SX WORKS. This unprecedented integration of two industry-leading organizations’ comprehensive data and expertise will make certain that music publishers and self-published creators are accurately compensated and ensure technology platforms engaging with music have access to authoritative music metadata.”





