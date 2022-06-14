Avery Anna

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed singer/songwriter AVERY ANNA to its roster. The company made the announcement during its JUNE 11th CMA FEST show at NASHVILLE’s ASCEND AMPHITHEATER.

Her song, “Narcissist,” has received a considerable amount of airplay on SIRIUSXM’s “The Highway,” and she was chosen as a “Highway Find” in 2021 when she was just 17 years old. Her song, “I Love You More,” has been used in thousands of TIKTOK videos, and she has 1.5 million followers on the platform

In a video posted to her social media after the ASCEND show,, the artist said, “I’m so happy to be part of the WARNER family. I love you guys, you’re the best. Thank you to all the fans that took me from the bathtub on TIKTOK all the way to here.”

Among her previously released songs are a duet with PARMALEE on the track “Forget You,” from the band’s 2021 album, “For You.”

