Whitburn Gone At 82

BILLBOARD is reporting that chart historian and reference book author JOEL WHITBURN has died at the age of 82. WHITBURN was the publisher of the "Top Pop Singles" book series, which became critical reference material for much of the industry over the years.

The news of his death, according to BILLBOARD, was first shared on social media by his friend and research partner PAUL HANEY. He reportedly died peacefully in his sleep on TUESDAY (6/14). HANEY noted that WHITBURN had been suffering from some serious illness lately, but that his death was still a shock.

After founding the RECORD RESEARCH INC. company in 1970, WHITBURN became one of the leading authors of reference books on the BILLBOARD charts, releasing more than 100 total entries of series like TOP POP SINGLES, TOP 40 HITS, TOP 40 ALBUMS and TOP 40 COUNTRY HITS. Particularly in the time before the internet made archival chart information widely available, his books proved invaluable in providing the whole industry with reliable chart stats and records, becoming fixtures on the bookshelves for DJs, execs, writers and artists alike. Read more about WHITBURN here.

« see more Net News