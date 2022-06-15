Lowers Forecast

The outlook for local advertising in 2022 is a little less positive than originally thought, according to BIA ADVISORY SERVICES, which has decreased its prior estimate for 2022 from $173.3 billion to $167.4 billion. The research firm cited "headwinds from overseas conflicts, continuing supply chain issues and deep cuts in ad spending from large verticals like automotive" and "slower than anticipated growth" for the move, despite also predicting strong political ad spending and strength in the gambling and leisure categories and significant growth for digital radio (14.5%). Much of the downward revision is in the OEM automotive category, adjusted down 17.6% to $3.9 billion, although the overall automotive category is expected to grow 5.5%, which is lower than originally estimated.

As for radio in particular, the estimates have been slightly reduced with local ad spend projected to reach $11,158,000,000, off from the DECEMBER forecast of $11,373,409,000.

“The year didn’t start as strong as we had anticipated, making for a difficult first two quarters as some expected advertising spend started to retract,” said SVP/Chief Economist MARK FRATRIK. “On the one hand, personal income continues to rise, but the cost of consumer goods, rising gas prices and inflation are having a major impact and we believe that will influence how advertisers will choose to use their ad dollars in the coming months. All of that must be weighed against what we see as positives for local advertising this year.”

BIA sees traditional media maintaining a slight edge over digital media in revenue, with traditional media holding 52.5% of the ad spend ($87.9 billion) and digital taking 47.5% ($79.5 billion).

VP/Forecasting & Analysis NICOLE OVADIA said, “We are seeing the economy play out in local advertising. For instance, people saved money during the pandemic and now, are enjoying different areas in the leisure and recreational verticals. People are spending on vacations and activities, and even going back to the gym. In all these areas, including political, we increased local advertising expectations. For businesses that have a direct reliance on supply chains, we have lowered expectations and will continue to monitor the situation throughout the summer fully expecting we may have to revise our estimates because the economy is in such a state of flux.”

