Chapman (Photo: Steve Lowry / BMI)

The 2022 BMI CHRISTIAN AWARDS, held on TUESDAY (6/14) and hosted by BMI President/CEO MIKE O’NEILL and AVP Creative NASHVILLE LESLIE ROBERTS, honored the career of BMI Icon Award recipient STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN as well as bestowing the Christian Songwriters, Song, and Publisher of the Year awards.



CHAPMAN, who was named as the very first Christian BMI Icon Award, was honored for his influence on generations of music makers.



The Songwriter of the Year award was presented to first-time winner JASON COX and ETHAN HULSE, who took home the honor for the fourth consecutive year in a row. COX and HULSE are each responsible for three of this year’s award-winning songs. COX’s writing credits include THE CRABB FAMILY’s “I See Revival,” THE NELONS’ “If God Pulled Back the Curtain,” and TRIBUTE QUARTET’s “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch.” HULSE is responsible for ANDREW RIPP’s “Jericho,” JEREMY CAMP’s “Out Of My Hands,” and CAIN’s “Rise Up (LAZARUS).”



“There Was Jesus” was named the 2022 BMI Christian Song of the Year, written by CASEY BEATHARD, JONATHAN SMITH, and ZACH WILLIAMS. Sung by DOLLY PARTON and ZACH WILLIAMS, it was the most-performed Christian song of the year.



Publisher of the Year went to ESSENTIAL MUSIC PUBLISHING, which is responsible for 11 of the 25 most-performed songs of the year, including “Alive & Breathing,” “Amen,” “Battle Belongs,” “Famous For (I Believe),” “Graves into Gardens,” “Jericho,” “Less Like Me,” “Out of My Hands,” “Peace Be Still,” “Rise Up (Lazarus),” and “There Was Jesus.”







Cox, Smith, Hulse, Provident’s Terry Hemmings, Chapman, O’Neill, BMI writer Williams, Roberts, Beathard, Essential Music Publishing’s Holly Zabka and Jamie Rodgers





