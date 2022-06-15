Staudt

Podcasting and radio veteran MATTY STAUDT is exiting AMAZE MEDIA LABS, where he has spent the last year as Chief Development Officer, and will be taking his JAM STREET MEDIA podcast production network with him.

STAUDT, the former iHEARTMEDIA VP/Podcast Programming and STITCHER Dir./Content, praised AMAZE as a "branded podcasting leader" that will continue to flourish, but added, "If you are looking to do a branded content podcast, AMAZE is the place. It just wasn't the right fit for me and it’s time to move on." He said that he will be announcing "a couple of really cool things in the next few weeks" and remains open to further opportunities with networks or podcast startups "that could use my input on talent development, network structure, show pilots and decks, monetization, promotion, production department setups, or growth."

Reach MATTY at matty@jamstreetmedia.com.

