There are many things to celebrate during the month of MAY. Mom, CINCO DE MAYO, ARMED FORCES -- the list goes on. But for radio folks, there is really only one noteworthy event on our calendar. The 500 countdown! Am I right? Formats up and down the dial crank out – ahem – “listener voted” countdowns of all their favorite songs. The fact that the top ten is eerily similar to the most recent music test is merely a coincidence. And sharp programmers have long mastered the skill of making sure that very same top ten does not fall at 3AM on SUNDAY. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. -- along with the counting experts from XTRENDS – are only concerned with the rankings that are actually created by listeners. This particular survey ran from APRIL 28th through MAY 25th and yielded the following:

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Back On Top

Last month BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F saw its three-book 6+ winning streak come to a screeching halt. The station shook that off as merely a flesh wound and returned to the top spot (6.3-6.9). The previous leader was HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9). It slipped to #2 after returning all of last month’s huge increase (7.8-6.3). It was sharing that moment with iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET), which was soaring, thanks to its highest share in over a year (5.7-6.3). UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW repeated at #4 (5.4-5.8), while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK was back at #5 (5.3-5.4). CRISTA Christian Contemporary KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3) had its best book since DECEMBER (4.0-4.9) as it rose from #10 to #6. KJEB maintained cume control thanks to an 8.7% increase (592,300-643,900). The market was up by a slim 0.1%.

A lot of shares were exchanging hands in the 25-54 arena. AUDACY Active Rock KISW was back at #1 after a two-book hiatus. KJEB posted its largest share in over a year to advance three places to #2. It just nipped KUOW, which was up to #3 after regaining all of last month’s share loss. It, in turn, narrowly eclipsed KIRO, which was back up to #4 as it rebounded from a stressful down book. Two other stations were in a giving mood – and not in a good way. HUBBARD Top 40 KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) slipped from #2 to #5 as it returned all of last month’s huge increase. KRWM dropped from #1 to #6 as it surrendered most of last survey’s massive gain.

Two books ago, AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) was on fire as it was the leading 18-34 station. Last month it cooled off, but the station rebounded with its best book in over a year to capture the top spot with authority. KISW jumped from a tie at #6 to #2 as it shook off two soft books. KQMV remained at #3 with its highest share since JULY and was paired with KUOW, which moved up a slot with its highest score in over a year. Three books ago the station was sitting in a tie at #15. KRWM dropped from first to fifth as it – once again – gave back most of last month’s huge increase. KZOK dipped to #6 with a small loss.

The 18-49 leaderboard was littered with ties. KQMV gave back all of last month’s very large share increase but was able to step up to #1. It was sharing the moment with KJEB, which advanced from #5 with its best mark in over a year. KUOW stepped up to #3 and was partnered with KIRO, which leapt from #6. Both stations bounced back from serious down books. KRWM fell from #1 to #7.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: The Heat Is On

For the first time since Alvin was a little flat, COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WHQT (HOT 105) was #1 6+ (7.0-8.6). This ended the four-book winning streak for cluster sister AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1), which dipped to #2 with its third down book in a row (8.6-8.3). These two stations were well clear of the rest of the pack. AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) remained at #3 (5.6-6.3), while SBS Spanish Hits WCMQ (Z92.3) stepped up to #4 as it halted a three-book slide (4.7-5.0). TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish AC WAMR (AMOR 107.5) slipped to #5 (4.9-4.8). SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7) posted its largest share in over a year (3.6-4.6) as it advanced three spaces to #6. AUDACY Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) drifted to #7 (4.7-4.0) and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHYI (Y100) (3.8-4.0). WFEZ lost 0.2% of its previous number but remained the market cume leader (872,300-870,200). The market was off by 1.2%.

WHQT has been the #1 25-54 station for well over a year. It kept that streak alive and landed its largest Frosty-free share since NOVEMBER. A flat WHYI remained at #2 and was joined there by WXDJ, which rose from #7 with its best showing since SEPTEMBER. That duo trailed the leader by more than three shares. WLYF remained at #4 with a slight increase. A flat WFEZ slipped to #5 and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Hits WZTU (TÚ 94.9), which gained a small amount of share.

The 18-34 demo was quite busy. COX MEDIA GROUP Hip Hop WEDR (99 JAMZ) moved up to #1 with its best performance in over a year. This pushed WLYF back to #2 after a five-book stay at #1. WMXJ remained at #3 with a slight decrease. It was forced to share that moment with two other stations. WHYI and COX MEDIA GROUP Hot AC WFLC (HITS 97.3) had been tied at #8 prior to this move. WFLC bounced back from a down book, while WHYI was up for the third straight survey. WFEZ slipped to #6 with a modest decrease. WHQT and iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) had been part of a three-way tie at #5. Both stations had down books and fell into a three-way tie at #7. AUDACY Top 40 WPOW (POWER 96) was part of that mix as it rose from #11 with its best score since AUGUST. WZTU slid from a tie at #5 to #10 with its lowest mark since NOVEMBER.

WHQT continued to run roughshod over the 18-49 space. The station has been #1 for well over a year and led the pair of stations at #2 by three shares. WZTU remained a constant at that ranking with a slight loss, while WLYF stepped up from #3 with a small increase. WXDJ had its best book since AUGUST as it jumped from a tie at #8 to #4. WHYI repeated at #5 with a slight increase. WMXJ dropped from #4 and into a tie at #9 with WFLC.

DETROIT: 5 Things

The top five 6+ stations were the same as we last left them with a few small alterations. Speaking of five, AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC was #1 for the fifth book in a row, though it was also down for the third straight survey (7.6-7.4). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) remained in second place (6.9-6.7), while BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX moved up two places to #3 as it bounced back from a down book (6.0-6.6). AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET) dipped to #4 (6.3-6.2), while iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC stepped down to #5 (6.1-5.8). WNIC remained the cume leader (909,800-923,200) – a 1.5% increase. This nearly matched the market’s 1.9% gain.

In the previous survey, BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF and WXYT were tied at #1 25-54. WRIF posted its best number in over a year to remain on top, while WXYT slipped to #2 with a small share loss. iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WJLB remained at #3 with a modest decrease and was joined by iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955), which advanced from #6 as it regained all of last month’s share loss. WNIC ended a four-book slide and moved back into the top five for the first time since JANUARY. Two stations exited the top five. (Thought: does any other industry use the term “exited” when someone is canned?) WCSX slipped to #6 with a small loss, while WMXD fell to #7 with its smallest share since DECEMBER.

WRIF was the undisputed 18-34 leader for the fifth book in a row – all of which have been in double digits. WXYT landed its largest share in over a year to move up to #2 but was better than five shares shy of the lead. Last month WJLB was #2 and in double digits. This time the station stepped down to #3 with a large share loss. It was paired with BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE), which advanced from a tie at #5 as it regained most of last month’s huge share loss. WKQI stood alone at #5 as it also bounced back from a down book. WCSX dropped three places to #6 with its smallest share since you were hearing what I was hearing. WMXD slid from a tie at #5 to #7 despite a slight increase.

WRIF ended a three-book 18-49 slide to move back to #1 with its best outing since JANUARY. WJLB stepped down to #2 as it ended a strong five-book surge. WXYT remained at #3 with a slight increase, while WKQI advanced three spaces to #4 with a small share increase. WMXD dipped to #5 as it returned most of last survey’s solid increase. It was partnered with WMGC, which rose from #8 as it halted a three-book slide. WCSX dropped from #5 to #7.

PHOENIX: Take It Easy

For the thirteenth time in the last fourteen surveys, iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) was the leading 6+ station (6.9-6.7). Moving up to its loftiest perch since its inception was DESERT VALLEY Adult Hits KOAI (95.1/94.9 THE WOW FACTOR). The station was up two places to #2 with its fourth straight up book (5.1-5.3). HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX stepped down to #3 as it ended a strong two-book surge (6.1-5.2). MARICOPA News-Talk KJZZ slipped to #4 with its lowest score since DECEMBER (5.8-5.1). AUDACY Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5) had its best showing in over a year (3.5-4.6) as it advanced five places to #5. iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFYI-A slid to #7 (4.6-4.1). KESZ was still in cume control (953,800-962,200) – a 0.9% increase. The market was off by a mere 0.1%.

Last survey, HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD and KESZ were featured together at #2 25-54. KUPD had its best book since JANUARY to capture the top spot, while KESZ stood alone in second place with its smallest share in over a year. Last month’s leader was KSLX. It slid to #3. It was tied with KALV, which has been on quite the roll over the last four books. The station went from #19 to a tie at #16 to #8 and now a tie at #3. AUDACY Country KMLE stepped up to #5 with a slight increase. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) dipped to #6 and was tied with DESERT VALLEY Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1). ENTRAVISION Spanish Adult Hits KVVA (LA SUAVECITA 106.9 & 107.1) fell from #4 and into a tie at #12 with ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5).

KESZ was the leading 18-34 station for the eighth straight survey and was back in double digits for the first time since JANUARY. KALV was off slightly to remain at #2 and was about three shares off the lead. KKFR stood alone at #3 as it regained a portion of last month’s big share loss. KMLE rose from a tie at #6 to #4 with its best book in over a year. As recently as JANUARY, it was in a tie at #17. KUPD slipped to #5 with a small loss, while KSLX dropped to #7.

As with the previous demo, KESZ was #1 18-49 for the eighth book in a row. KUPD was back at #2 with a slight decrease. The stations were better than two shares apart. KALV repeated at #3 with its fourth up book in a row. iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) scaled the chart and landed at #4 as it bounced back from a down book. A flat KKFR remained at #5, while KMXP slipped to #6. It was tied with TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KHOT (QUÉ BUENA 105.9), which leapt from #16 with its largest share in over a year.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: Take 5

HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95) continued its roll as it captured the flag for the fifth book in a row (9.0-8.2). However, this was the station’s lowest share of that run, which allowed a couple of competitors to creep to within shouting distance. AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) was up to #2 with its highest score in over a year (6.4-7.1). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) forged the tie with its best Frosty-free share since OCTOBER (6.3-7.1). MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KNOW slid to #4 with its lowest number since JULY (7.0-6.4), while iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (KFAN 100.3) stepped up to #5 with its third straight up book (5.8-6.3). UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS ended a solid three-book surge (6.0-5.3) and dropped into a tie at #8 with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB (5.5-5.3). KQQL continued to lead the cume parade with a 14.2% increase (756,000-863,300). The market was up by 1.3%.

The 25-54 arena was dominated by three stations. KSTP finished in first place for the fifth book in a row. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) was at #2 for the fourth straight survey, while KZJK moved up to #3 with its best showing in over a year. This trio was separated by less than a share. A flat KDWB stepped up to #4, while KFXN was up to #5 with its best performance since JANUARY. KQQL posted its best Frosty-free number since SEPTEMBER to move up three places to #6. KNOW fell four slots to #7 with its smallest share since AUGUST.

The 18-34 crowd was witness to a truly amazing sight. Three – count ‘em – three stations were tied at #1 and all were in double digits. KDWB and KSTP were in the same position last survey. For KDWB that made it back-to-back double-digit performances, while KSTP hit that mark for the fifth book in a row. Joining the fray was KXXR, which moved up from #4 with its seventh straight double-digit score. A third of all the available share was split among only three stations. We don’t see that often. KZJK was in double digits last month but could not replicate that feat as it slipped to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) repeated at #5 with a slight decrease.

KSTP was in solid control of the 18-49 audience for the fifth book in a row – all of which have been in double digits. KXXR was back at #2, while KZJK stepped up to #3. Both stations posted their largest shares in over a year. A flat KDWB dipped to #4, while KNOW remained at #5. It just nipped KQQL, which moved up to #6 with its best showing since JANUARY.

Another book is now in the books. Thank you for perusing this here missive. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. are always open to suggestions, comments, and critiques about what is contained here. In the meantime, stay safe and we’ll see you in a month.

