Crimmins

THE BERT SHOW is parting ways with 4-year cast member DAVI CRIMMINS.

Host BERT WEISS explained the split to listeners, saying, "The chemistry in this studio has gotten to a point that wasn't healthy. As much as I've tried to fix it, the problem has existed for a while and it comes and it goes too often. It's fine, then it's not."

Later he said, "This should be the most fun job in the world, and it's clear to me that the atmosphere was affecting the happiness and health of multiple members of the staff, so something had to be done." WEISS closed by saying "I love DAVI... she makes me laugh harder than any person that has ever sat in that seat... I am deeply protective of DAVI. There are no good guys and there are no bad guys in this thing. It's just a mix that wasn't working anymore and I hope you guys understand that."

Listen to the announcement in THE BERT SHOW "Family Meeting" clip here.





« back to Net News