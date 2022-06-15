July 30th

The GRAND OLD OPRY is set to celebrate the career of COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member BARBARA MANDRELL on her 50th anniversary as an OPRY member. The celebration will span two shows on SATURDAY, JULY 30th, with CARRIE UNDERWOOD scheduled to perform in tribute to the long-retired music legend. MANDRELL, who was inducted and an OPRY member on JULY 29th, 1972, will be in attendance for both shows, and more participating artists will be announced soon.

An hour-long portion of the night's first show will air live as "Opry Live" on CIRCLE NETWORK, and will livestream via CIRCLE’s social channels, while both shows will air in their entirety on WSM-A/NASHVILLE, opry.com/wsmonline.com, and SIRIUSXM’s "WILLIE'S ROADHOUSE" channel.

In honor of MANDRELL’s golden OPRY anniversary, a special commissioned HATCH show print will be available in the OPRY shop and online at store.opry.com. Additionally, the exclusive merchandise line that MANDRELL, in partnership with the OPRY, launched last year in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her signature hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” will again be available exclusively online at store.opry.com and in the OPRY gift shop.

