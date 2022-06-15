Kelley (Photo: Nick Rau)

A little more than a year after partnering with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE to support his solo artist venture, NASHVILLE SOUTH RECORDS, INC,, and releasing the album "Sunshine State Of Mind" via WMN (NET NEWS 3/31/21), BRIAN KELLEY has returned to BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG), where he launched his career as half of the hugely successful duo FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE. He joins the label group's BIG MACHINE RECORDS imprint, which will release his future solo projects, including the single "American Spirit," coming on JULY 1st.

A press release announcing KELLEY's new deal with BMLG makes no mention of NASHVILLE SOUTH RECORDS.

“Everyone at BIG MACHINE gives a giant and warm welcome back to BRIAN KELLEY,” said BMLG Pres./CEO and founder SCOTT BORCHETTA. “Our results together are historic, and we look forward to building on this incredible foundation as BK enters an extremely creative season with us.”

“It feels good to be home at BIG MACHINE with SCOTT BORCHETTA and the team," said KELLEY. "Their work ethic, heart, creativity, and commitment to winning is what led me back. We’ve worked so well together on many successful projects in the past, and I couldn’t be more excited about this next chapter. I’m grateful for this opportunity and honored to collaborate with SCOTT again! Off to the races!”

TONIGHT (6/15), KELLEY will take the stage during opening night of his musical, "May We All," at TENNESSEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER in NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 5/19). (ALL ACCESS will have more on that TOMORROW.)

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE was signed to BMLG RECORDS. Bandmate TYLER HUBBARD recently signed his own solo deal with EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 5/4).

