Board Elections

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO has elected three new members to its Board of Directors, including LIBERTY GLOBAL VP/Chief People Officer AMY BLAIR, UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO DENVER Professor CARLOS P. HIPOLITO-DELGADO, and ADVENTURE NANNIES Co-Founder and podcaster BRANDY SCHULTZ.

“We are very pleased to bring on these new board members,” said Board Chair BRAD GREENWALD. “They each come to CPR with a strong passion and belief in its mission, backed by diverse professional and personal experiences that will contribute greatly to the board’s efforts.”

The new members replaced three retired board members, former Chair PHILIP JOHNSON, BALAN NAIR, and WAG SCHORR. Elected to a second term were NED HARDING and MICHELLE SOBEL.

In addition, three members of the CPR Community Advisory Board also retired, including Chair JUDITH LAJOIE, JUSTIN BRESSLER, and JENEYE ABELE. DENNIS RYERSON is taking over as Chair of the Advisory Board.

