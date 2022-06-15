AIMP Summit In NYC

The ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS held its first GLOBAL MUSIC PUBLISHING SUMMIT in three years TUESDAY at the 3 WEST CLUB in NEW YORK CITY with panels livestreamed around the world. Highlights included a keynote from songwriter ASHLEY GORLEY, a legislative update from the leaders of the NMPA, NSAI, and RIAA; panels on catalog acquisitions, synch and the metaverse, sonic branding; and much more.

AIMP National Chair and NASHVILLE Chapter President JOHN OZIER, L.A. Chapter President TERI NELSON CARPENTER, N.Y. Chapter President MICHAEL LAU and ATLANTA Chapter Steering Committee Chair TONY D. ALEXANDER kicked off the event with an update on their Chapters and the organization as a whole. They also revealed the new official AIMP logos.

The first official panel of the day featured an in-depth discussion of “Catalog Acquisitions," followed by "The Indie Perspective."

After lunch, attendees were treated to a “WASHINGTON, DC Update” from the leaders of three major organizations representing the creative community, with OZIERm EVP/Creative at RESERVOIR MUSIC, leading the discussion.

This was followed by panels on “International Alliance," “Synch and the Metaverse” and “Sonic Branding."

The SUMMIT wrapped with a “Creative Keynote” featuring a conversation between award-winning songwriter, producer, and publisher GORLEY and BIG MACHINE MUSIC VP Publishing TIM HUNZE about staying creative, how other songs and artists inspire him, the joy of collaborating with other writers and musicians, the impact of the NASHVILLE community on his songwriting and more.

Attendees then moved upstairs for the “NYC3 and Music Publishers CANADA Showcase,” which featured performances from writer/performers JEWELS GOLD, POESY and SARAH MacDOUGALL.

