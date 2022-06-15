Dylan Brewer (Photo: LinkedIn)

DYLAN BREWER has been promoted to VP Marketing & Experiential for EPIC RECORDS by EVP/Head Of Marketing DAVID BELL.

BREWER joined EPIC in 2018 as Director Of Marketing. In this post, he spearheaded marketing strategy for OZZY OSBOURNE, MADISON BEER, BAKAR, BEAM AG CLUB, HEADIE ONE, J HUS and others. He was awarded a CLIO in recognition of the campaign for OZZY’s "Ordinary Man." He facilitated the “OZZY OSBOURNE Album Release Global Tattoo Campaign,” which hosted concurrent listening parties at tattoo shops in 57 cities worldwide. It marked the largest release event in rock history.

Commented BELL, “DYLAN is a world-class marketing executive with unparalleled vision for innovation and creativity. He continually pushes the envelope on each project, ensuring campaigns are tailor fit for the artist and their fans. Having worked with him from the start of his career, it’s an honor to announce this much-deserved promotion.”

Added BREWER, “I'm excited to continue my journey at EPIC RECORDS under this new and unique position. It’s always been my goal to push the creative boundaries for how fans experience their favorite artists, especially in the physical world. I want to help artists create their own DISNEY WORLD... that’s the mission. I am grateful to the incredible team and roster at EPIC RECORDS for trusting my vision.”

A graduate of UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS AMHERST, BREWER launched his career at GOOGLE, where he worked on music partnerships, most notably with ARIANA GRANDE, JENNIFER LOPZ, THE 1975, and THE KOOKS. He went on to digital marketing at DEF JAM, leading campaigns for JUSTIN BIEBER and PUSHA T, among others. BREWER is based at EPIC's L.A. offices.

« back to Net News