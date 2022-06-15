Leonard Cohen (Photo: Route66 / Shutterstock.com)

The NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHER'S ASSOCIATION has honored LEONARD COHEN's enduring song "Hallelujah" with its ICONIC SONG award. "

"Hallelujah" has been covered thousands of times and sold almost 10 million copies as well as having been streamed more than 5 billion times across all services.

The award comes ahead of the release of a new film, "Hallelujah: LEONARD COHEN, A Journey, a Song." Produced by SONY PICTURES, the film is inspired by the book "The Holy Of The Broken: LEONARD COHEN, JEFF BUCKLEY & The Unlikely Ascent Of Hallelujah. The film accesses a wealth of previously unseen COHEN footage and materials, exploring the life of the singer-songwriter through the prism of his most iconic song.

Commented HIPGNOSIS SONG MANAGEMENT Chief Executive and founder MERCK MERCURIADIS, “It’s an honour and a privilege to be custodians of LEONARD COHEN’s incomparable songs. In a catalog filled with numerous classics, 'Hallelujah' towers above them all. It towers above almost any song you can think of and this honor from the NMPA which has previously honored only one other song – JOHN LENNON’s 'Imagine' – acknowledges its’ iconic status and how important it is in the lives of people all over the globe.”

COHEN's son ADAM added, “The COHEN family is touched by this recognition. In the early '80s, while writing 'Hallelujah,' LEONARD COHEN went into the offices of his record company who —unmoved by his sales figures— memorably said 'LEONARD, we know you’re great but are you any good???' We’ve come a long and beautiful way from then!

“No one could have predicted the juggernaut of culture that 'Hallelujah' has become, putting a holy word on the lips of so many millions, across decades and all denominations.

“To every voice that has sung and will continue to sing 'Hallelujah,' we express our gratitude and appreciation. What an honor it is for the NMPA to acknowledge 'Hallelujah' and have it stand at the summit alongside JOHN LENNON’s Imagine.”

Earlier this month, a new anthology, "Hallelujah & Songs from His Albums," containing 17 of his best-loved pieces including a previously unreleased live performance of 'Hallelujah' from the 2008 GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL, was released digitally. A CD and double vinyl collection set will be released on OCTOBER 14th.

« see more Net News