Dispute Goes To Court

The RADIO MUSIC LICENSING COMMITTEE is taking its battle over broadcast radio music licensing rates to court, filing a petition in U.S. DISTRICT COURT against ASCAP and BMI styled as a "petition for the determination of reasonable final license fees" for 2022-26 under the rules of the performing rights organizations' Consent Decrees with the DEPARTMENT OF JUSTiCE.

In the RMLC's filing, the organization complains that "negotiations have not been successful and the parties remain far apart" and that ASCAP has not submitted any specific fee proposal while BMI proposed fees the RMLC terms "manifestly unreasonable," two-thirds more expensive as a percentage of revenue than the terms agreed to by the same parties two years ago. In addition, the RMLC said that it had proposed to roll forward a total 3.51%-of-net-revenues rate if ASCAP and BMI could agree to how much of the pool each of the PROs would get, but that the claims submitted by the two added up to more than 100%.

ASCAP CEO ELIZABETH MATTHEWS' public response to the suit was to issue a statement saying, “The litigation filed today is squarely aimed at reducing what powerful RMLC radio stations pay songwriters, who are the lifeblood of the radio industry. The RMLC is weaponizing their market power to punish the songwriters whom it relies upon for its business. ASCAP will vigorously fight for the right of our members to be paid fairly.”

And BMI issued a statement late WEDNESDAY saying, "We are astonished that the RMLC has decided to bring an unprecedented joint action against BMI and ASCAP, relying on a gross mischaracterization of the MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT. We are also disappointed that the RMLC opted to commence this action rather than engage in negotiations with BMI. We will vigorously oppose the improper joint action and look forward to establishing the significant value of the BMI repertoire to radio before the BMI rate court."

