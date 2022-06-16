Coming To Broadcast Radio

iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDA-A-W273DO (FOX SPORTS THE GAMBLER)/PHILADELPHIA has added the podcast "THE DIVIDE LIVE" for SUNDAYS noon-1p (ET), starting JUNE 19th. The show is hosted by a METS fan named MIKE and a YANKEES fan named COREY and has featured well-known guests including ALEX RODRIGUEZ, DWIGHT GOODEN, LENNY DYKSTRA, and many others.

“With baseball season here, there's no better time than right now to add to our roster and up the baseball conversation on THE GAMBLER,” said PD SEAN BRACE. “I have been a fan of MIKE and COREY’s show from their start and am incredibly excited to work with them both! I know all MLB fans will enjoy their banter and take on all the hot topics coming from baseball!”

“COREY and I are beyond excited to bring 'THE DIVIDE LIVE’ to FOX SPORTS RADIO, THE GAMBLER,” said MIKE. “I know how much this station means to the iHEARTMEDIA PHILLY team and we are proud to have a hand in helping to grow the station by giving listeners even more amazing and unique content. I first met SEAN BRACE through a mutual friend -- MICHAEL TALLARIDA -- who, sadly, we lost last fall. TALLARIDA was the man off the mic and is the reason this station exists and continues to grow today. To help carry on something he helped to build means the world to me and knowing that I now have BRACE and his team in my corner to help to elevate ‘THE DIVIDE’ is unbelievable. From podcast to broadcast, let's go!”

« see more Net News