More CWS And March Madness

NRG MEDIA Sports KOZN-A (1620 THE ZONE)/OMAHA has renewed its contract to remain WESTWOOD ONE's affiliate for NCAA Men's COLLEGE WORLD SERIES coverage, with the extension running through 2026. THE ZONE has aired WESTWOOD ONE's CWS coverage since 1997; the agreement also gives NRG and THE ZONE the rights to produce coverage of preliminary games, and the station will also air WESTWOOD ONE coverage of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments.

GM MARK SHECTERLE said “We are extremely excited to continue our partnership with WESTWOOD ONE SPORTS as the OMAHA home for the Men’s COLLEGE WORLD SERIES, one of the best sporting events every year. WESTWOOD ONE SPORTS and the NCAA have been great partners, and we look forward to another five years of carrying the Men’s COLLEGE WORLD SERIES.”

WESTWOOD ONE SPORTS EVP/Exec. Producer HOWARD DENEROFF added, “NRG MEDIA and 1620 THE ZONE have been a terrific affiliate for a long time, and we look forward to continuing the partnership for the next five years.”

