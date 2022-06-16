Conti

ATLANTA UNITED FC radio play-by-play voice and ATLANTA HAWKS studio host MIKE CONTI has been named Brand Manager of AUDACY Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA. CONTI has been with THE GAME since 2012 and has served as Managing Editor as well as hosting on the HAWKS network since 2014 and calling UNITED matches since 2018.

“MIKE has stepped up to the challenge of leading our programming team on an interim basis since FEBRUARY and he has earned this opportunity to lead WZGC,” said SVP/Market Mgr. RICK CAFFEY. “We are excited to have his leadership as we continue to build on our performance of providing the very best in entertainment and sports content for our audience and business partners.”

“I want to thank RICK CAFFEY and my teammates at 92.9 THE GAME for the opportunity to lead such a talented group of content creators,” said CONTI. “As someone who has been with THE GAME since the day we signed on ten years ago, it has been remarkable to see us evolve into ATLANTA’s go-to source of sports information and entertainment, and I look forward to continuing that evolution.”

« see more Net News