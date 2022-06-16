Bernstein, Holmes

AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO is pairing noon-2p (CT) host LAURENCE HOLMES and 9a-noon host DAN BERNSTEIN for 10a-2p (CT), beginning JUNE 20th. The morning "MULLY AND HAUGH" show with MIKE MULLIGAN and DAVID HAUGH will expand from 5-9a to 5:30-10a. HOLMES' co-host LEILA RAHIMI will stay aboard for weekly "LEILA WEDNESDAYS" appearances on the new midday show.

Operations Dir./Brand Mgr. MITCH ROSEN said, “Our all-star CHICAGO lineup improves with 'MULLY AND HAUGH' extending later into the morning and two teammates who have worked together for 20-plus years finally sharing a microphone on a regular basis. We couldn’t be more excited for this updated lineup.”

“I’ve been mostly a solo host for the last 15 years, and now I’m looking forward to working with DAN,"" said HOLMES. “We’ve got a great opportunity to challenge each other and have a lot of fun.”

“I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this show," said BERNSTEIN. “LAURENCE and I have worked closely together at THE SCORE going back to our days on Belmont Avenue, and this new partnership promises to bring out the very best of what we do.”

