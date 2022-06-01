NPR & Edison Research Survey Results Are In

The latest audio study by NPR and EDISON RESEARCH has revealed that smart speaker ownership has reached 35% of Americans. The 2022 study among adults 18+ compares the most recent survey results with the 2017 SMART AUDIO REPORT, and also revisits families who were interviewed in 2017, creating a comprehensive picture of the changes over the last five years.

The results were presented in a webinar hosted by NATIONAL PUBLIC MEDIA (NPM) VP/Sponsorship Marketing LAMAR JOHNSON and Edison Research VP MEGAN LAZOVICK (NET NEWS 6/1).

The survey reveals three key points:

Voice technology is everywhere: 62% of Americans 18+ use a voice assistant on any device.

Overall usage of voice tech is increasing: 57% of voice command users use voice commands daily.

Ad messages delivered via voice tech are heard: Half of smart speaker owners have heard an ad on their smart speaker.

