Sold

LARRY BOSTWICK's LB SPORTS PRODUCTIONS LLC is selling Oldies WPWQ (THE OLDIES SUPERSTATION)/MOUNT STERLING, IL and Country KWBZ (107.5 THE LAKE)/MONROE CITY, MO to SHANNON TERRY BLACK's LAKE GEM PRODUCTIONS, LLC for $350,000.

In other filings with the FCC,. DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION is selling W299DB/RICHMOND, VA to JOHN FREDERICKS' DISRUPTOR RADIO, LLC for $200,000. The primary station is News-Talk WJFN-A/CHESTER-RICHMOND, VA.

« see more Net News