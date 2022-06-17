Brooks

West Dir./Regional Promotion ANNIE BROOKS has exited TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS, where she has worked since the label's launch in 2016. She was promoted from Regional Promotion Mgr. to Dir. in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/22).

BROOKS covered the West Coast from her base in PORTLAND, OR. Prior to joining the label, she was the Marketing and Promotion Dir. for then ENTERCOM-owned KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, where she worked from 2011 until 2016.

