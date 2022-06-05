Final Moments On FM

As expected, EMPIRE BROADCASTING Country KRTY/SAN JOSE signed off its broadcast signal this morning and switched to a streaming-only station at 9a (PT). The move comes after the station's sale to Christian radio broadcaster EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (EMF) (NET NEWS 3/24).

In the hours prior to the switch, morning co-host GARY SCOTT THOMAS and PD/morning co-host JULIE STEVENS were joined on air by GM NATE DEATON and other staffers for a laugh-filled show heavy on nostalgia, and the sharing of funny, behind-the-scenes artist and industry stories from the station's history. BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA also made a guest appearance. The final song played before the switch was BRAD PAISLEY's "Welcome To The Future."

While the move ends a 33-year run for the format on the frequency, KRTY will continue as a streaming station at KRTY.com with the same air staff. To ensure listeners switched over to the streaming station at 9, the morning show teased both a KENNY CHESNEY interview that would be happening in that hour, as well as a concert announcement, later revealed to be a show with BRETT YOUNG, ASHLEY COOKE and RAY FULCHER on AUGUST 23rd,

DEATON admitted that, knowing the sale was coming, he urged GARTH BROOKS to do his planned "Dive Bar Tour" show at CLUB RODEO in the market last DECEMBER, because the thought the station might change hands in JANUARY. The NIELSEN ratings boost the station received for months afterwards was, DEATON said, "the most amazing victory lap that any station could ever have."

Explaining the choice of the PAISLEY song as the final send-off to the FM signal, DEATON said of the station's streaming future, "I think it has a real chance to change radio, period."

