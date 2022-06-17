Supporting Gun Violence Prevention

CUMULUS MEDIA's Alternative WKQX (Q101)/CHICAGO hosted THE STROKES’ JULIAN CASABLANCAS and Congressional Candidate KINA COLLINS for an in-studio interview last FRIDAY (6/17) in support of Gun Violence Prevention. The interview took place just hours before THE STROKES played an intimate CHICAGO show in support of KINA COLLINS at THE METRO. It was the first time in 20 years that the band performed at the venue.

COLLINS is running for Congress in the upcoming primaries, which take place on JUNE 28th, representing ILLINOIS’ 7th District. The congressional candidate is a Democratic candidate and a gun violence prevention candidate. In her career so far, she has led the largest gun violence prevention nonprofit in ILLINOIS and sat on the BIDEN-HARRIS transition team’s task force on gun violence.





