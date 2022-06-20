New Partnership

The syndicated radio show WOODSONGS OLD TIME RADIO HOUR has partnered with the KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM as part of an initiative to promote the music, arts and culture of KENTUCKY beyond the state’s borders to a global audience. Hosted by folk singer MICHAEL JOHNATHON, the show is produced 44 MONDAYS per year from the historic LYRIC THEATER in LEXINGTON, KY. It features grassroots, Bluegrass, Country and Folk music and the artists who make it.

The show airs on more than 500 affiliate radio stations worldwide, as well on television through several networks, including several PBS affiliates, and RFD-TV, where it airs every FRIDAY at 6p (ET). The show is also broadcast on AMERICAN FORCES RADIO NETWORK to every U.S. military base around the world, and is live streamed on each of its 44 production MONDAYS on WOODSONGS’ YOUTUBE channel and FACEBOOK pages.

