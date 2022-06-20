Tone Hollywood Controlling The Vibe

After 13 years, MAX MEDIA/HAMPTON ROADS has flipped Top 40 WVHT (HOT 100)/NORFOLK to R&B/Urban Adult Hits with the moniker 100.5 THE VIBE, with a new site on the way. This followed 72 hours of stunting with Q-TIP’s "Vivrant Thing" playing non-stop with teases about the new positioner.

AUDACY Hot AC (WPTE 94.9 THE POINT) had been inviting HOT 100 listeners to tune in as HOT 100 shared the most cume with 94.9 THE POINT.

100.5 THE VIBE kicked off MONDAY (6/20) at 5:01p (ET) with STEVE WONDER/Sir Duke followed by NAS/If I Ruled The World. Check out the 100.5 THE VIBE stream here.

MAX MEDIA/HAMPTON ROADS VP/Operations & Programming EDDIE HASKELL told ALL ACCESS, “We’re excited to bring a unique, new radio format to Hampton Roads. We will be playing a massive playlist of Urban, R&B, Classic Hip-Hop, and Classic Soul in the spirit of the Adult Hits format. A ton of variety, not only in title count but musical styles. Because, why not?”

ANTHONY “TONE HOLLYWOOD” WHEELER has been tapped to be the Brand Manager for 100.5 THE VIBE. TONE was most recently the midday on-air personality for the Urban AC/R&B WJMZ (107.3 JAMZ)/GREENVILLE, SC. TONE commented, “757 music lovers we have exactly what you have been looking for. A station that plays basically everything! All of the hits that you grew up on and love! One listen to our playlist, and you will say ‘WOW This is a VIBE!’”

Longtime HOT 100 PD PAUL McCOY is now looking for work, telling ALL ACCESS, "Such an incredible 13 year run on Hot 100! I love the format so much. The relationships I’ve made over the years are immeasurable. This is certainly unfortunate but it’s business. I get it. I wish nothing but the best for MAX MEDIA. To my label friends: I look forward to future spin policing. Sorta.” Moving forward, McCOY can be reached at impaulmccoy@gmail.com as well as at (757) 615-3379.

Also seeking new opportunities is afternooner ALEX WATERS, who commented, "It was a pleasure and privilege to entertain ‘The 757’ on HOT 100. I'm so incredibly proud of the work that McCOY & I did together, on-air, online, and in the streets. Now, I'm looking forward to crushing it with new challenges and adventures!" WATERS can be contacted at (617) 987-5313 or WatersOnAir@outlook.com. He and CALISTA LIEW are still cohosting nights at BAHAKEL Top 40 WDOD (HITS 96)/CHATTANOOGA with The Gluten-Free Radio Show.

