Kudos to STONEY CREEK RECORDS' PARMALEE and the label's promotion team for ascending to #1 on the MEDIABASE chart this week with the marriage-minded "Take My Name." It hits the top of the chart in its 30th week.

Written by the band's frontman, Matt Thomas, along with Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and the song's producer, David Fanning, it went for adds at Country radio in early October of 2021 after having first been teased on TIKTOK, generating interest from fans looking to use it as their wedding song. Later, the band removed the percussion for a softer, piano-driven version, released as "Take My Name (Wedding Version)," a fitting remix for a song Country music web site THE BOOT called, "essentially a musical marriage proposal."

“From the jump, the fans have really latched onto this song in such an amazing, lifechanging way," said THOMAS. "Our fans have been the reason for so many of our own major milestones, so it means that much more to us that folks are [using] our song for their proposals and weddings and allowing us to be a part of those major moments in their lives."

