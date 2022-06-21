Buyback, Cuts

LIVEONE has completed about $1 million of its stock buyback -- about 1.2 million shares -- while making further unspecified "cost and expense reductions from both operations and corporate overhead." The company's current stock repurchase program, in effect through next JANUARY 31st, is authorized for up to 2 million shares.

Meanwhile, the company also announced that it settled over $2 million in payables in fiscal first quarter 2023, leaving it with about $14 million in cash and equivalents on hand.

« see more Net News