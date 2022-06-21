Scott Holt

ALL ACCESS sends out speedy get well wishes to former WITHERS FAMILY TEXAS HOLDINGS, LLC. Alternative KYRK (106-5 THE SHARK)/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX OM/PD SCOTT HOLT who will undergo heart surgery TODAY (6/21).

HOLT said, "If all goes as planned, I should be in and out same day, which is mind blowing to me."

He added, "Then, in 30 days the first of two surgeries on my left arm to address the vascular issues that are also contributing to poor heart function. The second surgery will be a bit more complicated than the first. Hopefully, all this will clear me to go back to work by early OCTOBER."

Send your get well wishes to HOLT at divot2000@aol.com.

