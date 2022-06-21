New Funding

Metaverse music platform AUTHENTIC ARTISTS has closed on a strategic funding round including investments by WARNER MUSIC GROUP, CRUSH VENTURES, the founders of NIKE's RTFKT, and THE SANDBOX's SEBASTIEN BORGET. The new investors join OVO FUND, JAMES MURDOCH's LUPA SYSTEMS, and LINKIN PARK's MIKE SHINODA in backing the venture and its WARPSOUND music brand.

“WMG is focused on harnessing the tools, technologies and protocols that collectively make up web3 to consistently unlock new opportunities for our artists, songwriters and fans to create and consume together,” said WARNER MUSIC GROUP Chief Digital Officer OANA RUXANDRA. “This partnership sees us leaning in with the ambitious team at AUTHENTIC ARTISTS as they build out unique communities at the intersection of music and technology.”

“Music is AUTHENTIC’s lifeblood, and we’re using new creative tools to awaken a deeper connection with music and each other,” said AUTHENTIC ARTISTS CEO CHRIS MCGARRY. “We’re grateful to have the support of some of the most transformative brands and leaders in music and digital culture as we build the defining metaverse music platform.”

