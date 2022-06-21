New Agreement

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that independent record company GLASSNOTE RECORDS has signed a global distribution deal with SONY MUSIC-owned THE ORCHARD. Three years ago, GLASSNOTE had signed a deal with KOBALT's AWAL but that deal has apparently lapsed, opening the door for GLASSNOTE to sign with THE ORCHARD.

GLASSNOTE, started in 2007 by veteran music executive DANILE GLASS, is home to MUMFORD & SONS, PHOENIX, CHVRCHES, AURORA, TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB, DAUGHTER, and other artists.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.





