Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE Dir./Regional Promotion Southeast ASHLEY KNIGHT and her husband, JACOB, who welcomed daughter NORA into the family at 8 lbs. and 7 oz. The couple wed in 2019.

As previously reported, longtime MCA NASHVILLE Southeast regional Dir./Promotion LOUIE NEWMAN has temporarily come out of retirement to pinch hit for KNIGHT while she is on maternity leave (NET NEWS 6/17).

