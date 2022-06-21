-
Capitol Nashville's Ashley Knight Welcomes Daughter
June 21, 2022 at 11:59 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE Dir./Regional Promotion Southeast ASHLEY KNIGHT and her husband, JACOB, who welcomed daughter NORA into the family at 8 lbs. and 7 oz. The couple wed in 2019.
As previously reported, longtime MCA NASHVILLE Southeast regional Dir./Promotion LOUIE NEWMAN has temporarily come out of retirement to pinch hit for KNIGHT while she is on maternity leave (NET NEWS 6/17).
Congratulate her here.