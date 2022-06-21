Radio Giving Day June 29th

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA (BFA) has launched its first annual RADIO GIVING DAY for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29th, to support radio professionals in need of financial assistance due to a critical illness, accident, or disaster. The campaign also aims to raise awareness of the charitable mission of the BFA so that those in acute need can apply for aid.

Said BFA Co-President TIM McCARTHEY, “We need to make sure everyone working in radio stations across AMERICA is aware of what we do. It’s a tragedy to think that one of our colleagues in need might qualify for aid but doesn’t know about us. We’re asking everyone in radio to spread the word, especially if they know someone who we might be able to help."

Several media companies and radio station groups have already committed to helping the initiative, including ALPHA MEDIA GROUP, AUDACY, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, CONNOISSEUR MEDIA, EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION, GOOD KARMA BRANDS, iHEARTMEDIA, INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, PREMIERE NETWORKS, SALEM MEDIA GROUP, SKYVIEW SATELLITE NETWORK, SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA.

Last year, the BFA awarded $2 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants.

To make a donation, radio professionals can click here. To apply for financial aid or make a general donation, radio and TV professionals may visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call (212) 373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.

