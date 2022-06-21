Partnering With Veeps For Free Global Livestream

With their new studio album "Planet Zero" coming on JULY 1st, ATLANTIC rockers SHINEDOWN have unveiled their interactive app, the "Planet Zero Observer." By allowing access to location and gyroscope on your mobile device, fans can discover and unlock exclusive content, messages from SHINEDOWN and CYREN, share content, and much more. The App was designed by LEE MARTIN, an in-demand creative who develops cutting-edge digital experiences and content. Click HERE to download the "Planet Zero Observer."

SHINEDOWN will also be celebrating the release of "Planet Zero" with a free VEEPS global livestream of their album release day event on JULY 1st, taking place at Daddy Kool Records in ST. PETTERSBURG, FL, beginning at 3p (ET). The band will perform a ticketed free outdoor show (now sold out) followed by a celebration and signing in-store with fans.

Visit the event page HERE to get access to a free ticket to this special release day livestream, shared with fans worldwide by VEEPS.





