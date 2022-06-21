Celebration

The 2022 ASCAP RHYTHM & SOUL MUSIC AWARDS are holding a virtual celebration of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Gospel from now thru FRIDAY (6/24). The highlights include LIL BABY winning his second Songwriter Of The Year Award, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING taking home Publisher Of The Year, and the Top Gospel Song Award goes to JOHNTA AUSTIN for “Speak To Me” written by him. Most recently, SONY MUSC PUBLISHING also won Publisher Of The Year for Pop music and Latin music.

To wrap up the week of awards, ASCAP will hold a special session with ASHANTI. She'll share stories about the 20-year anniversary of her debut album, "ASHANTI." The event will be broadcast on ASCAP’s YOUTUBE channel.

The full list of 2022 RHYTHM & SOUL AWARDS winners can be found here.

