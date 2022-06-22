-
FMR-Eastlan Study: Podcast Listening Up, And Bigger In Largest Markets
June 22, 2022 at 4:57 AM (PT)
-
A study from FMR ASSOCIATES and EASTLAN RATINGS concluded that while weekly podcast listening among those 25-64 has increased to 25% in the last six months from under 5% five years ago, podcasts are much more popular in larger markets.
The study pegged weekly podcast listening at 31% in the top 30 markets but 17% in markets 101 and smaller. Listening levels were roughly equal between men and women and 5% higher among those 25-44.