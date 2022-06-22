Study

A study from FMR ASSOCIATES and EASTLAN RATINGS concluded that while weekly podcast listening among those 25-64 has increased to 25% in the last six months from under 5% five years ago, podcasts are much more popular in larger markets.

The study pegged weekly podcast listening at 31% in the top 30 markets but 17% in markets 101 and smaller. Listening levels were roughly equal between men and women and 5% higher among those 25-44.

« see more Net News