First-Look Deal

President BARACK OBAMA and MICHELLE OBAMA's media company HIGHER GROUND is taking its podcasts to AUDIBLE under a new multi-year exclusive first-look deal. The OBAMAS' podcasts were previously at SPOTIFY; AUDIBLE has not disclosed whether HIGHER GROUND's shows will be distributed on platforms outside its own or whether they will be in the paid subscription premium service or free.

President OBAMA said, “At HIGHER GROUND, we have always sought to lift up voices that deserve to be heard -- and AUDIBLE is invested in realizing that vision alongside us. I'm looking forward to partnering with them to tell stories that not only entertain but also inspire.”

Former First Lady MICHELLE OBAMA added, “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell at HIGHER GROUND, and there's no one we'd rather write our next chapter with than AUDIBLE. Together, we will keep striving to tell compelling, provocative, and soulful stories—while doing everything we can to make sure they reach the folks who need to hear them.”

“We have long recognized President and Mrs. OBAMA’s historic capacity to captivate,” said AUDIBLE Exec. Chairman DON KATZ. “We are thrilled to welcome two of the most profound voices of moral and intellectual leadership of our times into the AUDIBLE fold, and to be able to elevate President and Mrs. OBAMA’s singular ability to provide hope and uplifting guidance -- needed now more than ever -- through their voices.”

AUDIBLE STUDIOS Head ZOLA MASHARIKI said, “For so long we have been inspired by the OBAMAS. Their passion, curatorial style and ingenuity is reflected in the content they have created across all mediums, as well as the talented team they have assembled at HIGHER GROUND. We are beyond thrilled to collaborate on audio-first original content that highlights their profoundly unique content and vision.”

AUDIBLE EVP/Head of U.S. Content RACHEL GHIAZZA said, “AUDIBLE has found a perfect pairing in our new collaboration with HIGHER GROUND. Our employees and millions of our listeners have already traveled to the south side of CHICAGO with MICHELLE OBAMA in BECOMING, and to the OVAL OFFICE with BARACK OBAMA in A PROMISED LAND. We’re honored to now develop original work with the HIGHER GROUND team, bringing listeners to new uncharted territories, and expanding their imaginations and awareness -- a goal at the heart of all AUDIBLE content.”

