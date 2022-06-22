New Format

WONDERFUL NEWS RADIO Christian CHR WNFA (POWER 88.3)/PORT HURON, MI has flipped to Religious Talk/Worship as THRIVE RADIO. The flip occurred at 9a (ET) TODAY (6/22) with prayer followed by ELEVATION WORSHIP's "Rattle."

Station Director BRIAN SMITH said, “It’s not every day you get to launch a new station, so this is special for our entire team. After a year of prayer, hard work, and creativity, we’re excited to see how GOD uses THRIVE! Our prayer is that listeners would have the opportunity to grow in their faith through listening. I’m so very proud of our staff!”



Check out the new station here.

« see more Net News