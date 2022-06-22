Corinna

NEW GENERATION RADIO's VIRTUAL.JOCK.COM has added BROADWAY MEDIA Top 40 KUDD (MIX 105.1)/SALT LAKE CITY to its affiliate list. VIRTUALJOCK.COM talent CORINNA takes on middays now at KUDD.

VIRTUAL.JOCK.COM Pres./CEO and Founder JASON KIDD commented, "This latest signing in SLC takes us to 75 radio stations coast to coast! Thanks to BROADWAY MEDIA for all the love!"

KUDD PD JONATHAN WATKINS added, "The fact that we can have such amazing talent personalized for our station, was a no-brainer."

VIRTUALJOCK.COM currently offers 85 full-time in-house voice talent pros. Contact DENNIS GREEN for more info.

« see more Net News