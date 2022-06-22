Shoboy

ENTRAVISION's syndicated "SHOBOY SHOW" with EDGAR "SHOBOY" SOTELO has added four new affiliates. The additions are NORSAN MEDIA Spanish Hits WYKB (FLOW 105.3)/JACKSONVILLE, FL; JAB BROADCASTING Spanish Hits KBQF (KALOR 104.3)/BAKERSFIELD, CA; NEW ENGLAND SPANISH RADIO Spanish Hits WGGY-HD3-W234BV-W234BV (LA MEGA 95)/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON; and Spanish Hits WSJO-HD2 W230AA 93.9 (PLAY 93.9)/ATLANTIC CITY, NJ.

ENTRAVISION VP/Programming NESTOR ROCHA said, "The SHOBOY SHOW is part of the biggest music and lifestyle movement in the world. It’s bilingual, trendy, and personality-driven and a fast rising radio show."

SHOBOY added, "What a great opportunity to welcome even more listeners to our familia. As we continue to expand our reach across the US, it is clear that listeners are searching for representation of their bicultural Latino lifestyle on the radio."

The four new stations bring the total number of stations airing SHOBOY to fifteen.

