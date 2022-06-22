Newly Launched

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has launched 300 ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT (3EE), bringing together 300 ENTERTAINMENT and ELEKTRA. 3EE is headed by Chairman & CEO KEVIN LILES and includes 300, ELEKTRA RECORDS, FUELED BY RAMEN, ROADRUNNER, LOW COUNTRY SOUND, DTA RECORDS, PUBLIC CONSUMPTION, YOUNG STONER LIFE RECORDS, SPARTA and 300 STUDIOS.

Under the umbrella of 3EE, both 300 and ELEKTRA will maintain their independent identities and cultures. Overseeing 300 ENTERTAINMENT are newly appointed Co-Presidents RAYNA BASS and SELIM BOUAB, while MIKE EASTERLIN and GREGG NADEL will continue to serve as Co-Presidents of ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT (formerly ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP). In addition, a 3EE central hub will be established to bring together the knowledge and experience spanning the 300 and ELEKTRA teams.

LILES commented, "Every single brand within 3EE was born as an independent, entrepreneurial label made up of music-lovers who take risks, break rules, and disrupt culture. The mission of 3EE is to reimagine our value proposition to artists and creative partners globally. We fuel the spirit of our labels’ identities through the creation of powerhouse brand management teams that span genres and cultures. Our people are handpicked because they all live what they work and love what they do. Every label within the 3EE family is driven by a unique point of view and purpose, and, at the same time, they all benefit from our years of collective expertise, wisdom, and influence. We call this #BiggerFamilyBusiness."

BASS and BOUAB added, "From the day we walked in the door at 300, we’ve been on a mission to sign original artists and nurture a brand that stands out from the crowd. MIKE, GREGG, and the ELEKTRA team share our artist-first philosophy, and the combination of our companies creates an exciting, collaborative environment where artists across the musical spectrum can be anything and achieve everything."

EASTERLIN and NADEL said, "From ELEKTRA to FUELED BY RAMEN to ROADRUNNER and throughout our label family, we’re defined not by one single identity, but by a collective of distinctive brands. We’re very excited to be joining forces with KEVIN, RAYNA, SELIM and the entire 300 team to build a company that nurtures authentic artists, songs, and visions from conception to global greatness."

Easterlin, Nadel, Liles, Bass, and Bouab (Photo: Tamara May)

