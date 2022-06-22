Sold

KENNETH CLARK is selling Sports KTYV/STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO to DON TLAPEK's BLIZZARD BROADCASTING LLC for $80,000. The buyer has been programming the station under a time brokerage agreement since 2017.

In other FCC actions, SOCORRO COMMUNITY RADIO, licensee of Classic Country KYRN (MINE COUNTRY 102.1)/SOCORRO, NM, has agreed to pay a $1,500 fine to the FCC under a Consent Decree resolving an issue of unauthorized transfer of control of the station. While the Commission rejected the argument by GREEN LION MEDIA LLC that the licensee's failure to notify the FCC in 2013 that its principal WILLIAM H. PACE had died, noting that the licensee did not own the station at the time, a JULY 2017 transfer under which the licensee's sole owner moved out of state and left GREEN LION in control was a violation of the rules. The Commission said that with the Consent Decree, no issues remained to block the station's license renewal.

