Looking For Talent

The recently minted consultancy of STEVE SMITH and TIM RICHARDS, called SMITH-RICHARDS COLLECTIVE, is on the hunt for some innovative and creative air talent for some of their client stations.

Please rush a resume, a note about your passion for your craft, and some audio and social media links to both STEVE and TIM, ASAP to be considered for these great opportunities.

SMITH-RICHARDS COLLECTIVE and their client stations are EOE.

« see more Net News