Smith-Richards Collective Needs Strong Air Talent, ASAP!
by Joel Denver
June 23, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The recently minted consultancy of STEVE SMITH and TIM RICHARDS, called SMITH-RICHARDS COLLECTIVE, is on the hunt for some innovative and creative air talent for some of their client stations.
Please rush a resume, a note about your passion for your craft, and some audio and social media links to both STEVE and TIM, ASAP to be considered for these great opportunities.
SMITH-RICHARDS COLLECTIVE and their client stations are EOE.