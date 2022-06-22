Crypto, NFT, The Metaverse....

The Web3 bandwagon is getting even busier with the debut of "INSIDE WEB3," a SUNDAY morning show airing on four AUDACY stations in CALIFORNIA and nationwide on the AUDACY app. The show, which quietly debuted in APRIL but was announced via AUDACY press release on WEDNESDAY (6/22), is hosted by "WHAT'S TRENDING" and CHANNEL Q "LET'S GO THERE" host SHIRA LAZAR and airs 6-7a (PT) on News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES, Sports KIFM-A (ESPN 1320)/SACRAMENTO, Sports KWFN (97.3 THE FAN)/SAN DIEGO, and News KCBS-A-KFRC-F (KCBS ALL NEWS)/SAN FRANCISCO.

“We’re thrilled to jump right into this rapidly growing space with the launch of ‘INSIDE WEB3’ and give our listeners a home for smart, informative content every week,” said Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “SHIRA has a sharp perspective of the Web3 world, which we trust will resonate with listeners looking to learn more about everything blockchain technology related.”

“I'm super passionate about bridging the gap between early adopter movements and mainstream audiences,” said LAZAR. “‘INSIDE WEB3’ is the perfect opportunity to do just this -- continue to educate communities and put a spotlight on emerging voices in the space.”

