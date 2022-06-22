Adding Three Affiliates For Paco Lopez' Show

G AUDIO NETWORKS' "The Back In The Day Replay," hosted by radio veteran PACO LOPEZ, adds three new affiliates in BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC KOAS (JAMMIN' 105.7)/LAS VEGAS, HILL BROADCASTING Adult Hits KRWI (REWIND 98.1)/BAKERSFIELD, and ROSEBUD SIOUX TRIBE Top 40 KINI (HITS 96.1)/ROSEBUD, SD.

The specialty show is three hours long, focusing on R&B and hip-hop from 1990-2009 and includes artist info and interviews plus special mini-mixes from some of the country's best turntable wizards. Core artists include 2PAC, AALIYAH, BEYONCE, BIGGIE, BRANDY, JAY-Z, MARY J. BLIGE, RIHANNA, SNOOP DOGG, TLC, DR. DRE and USHER. The program debuted JUNE 4th weekend.

Added PACO, "After leaving my last programming gig, I began looking at what was missing in R&B and hip-hop. I realized it was a show targeting the underserved 35-54 demo. In the past two years G AUDIO NETWORKS and I have been working together to develop a show that would not only focus on that demo, but would still be engaging with the 25-34-year-olds. Remember, 1992 was 30 years ago."

To hear a scoped show, click here

For information on carrying "The Back In The Day Replay" contact RICH O'BRIEN at (212) 380-9338.

