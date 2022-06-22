Celebrating Global Beatles Day

This SATURDAY, JUNE 25th marks, for the 13th time in as many years, the celebration of GLOBAL BEATLES DAY (GBD). THE BEATLES' core message of peace and love is, yet again, a rallying point for a call to action says the event’s founder, INDIANAPOLIS-based FAITH COHEN.

COHEN has in the past suggested honoring the contributions of THE BEATLES in many ways including playing their music exclusively on that day to sharing historic and personal photos and memories among the band’s worldwide fan community.

This year, in addition to celebrating the special day, she has a new call to action for JUNE 25th, the date that commemorates the historic worldwide television broadcast debut of "All You Need Is Love" during 1967’s SUMMER OF LOVE. As it happens this year, the date coincides with a scheduled PAUL McCARTNEY performance at this year’s GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL and a concert appearance by RINGO STARR AND HIS ALL STARR BAND in HOLLYWOOD, FL.

Said OOHEN, “For 2022, we would like to suggest that the band’s generations of fans around the globe consider sending an online link of the music video of 'All You Need Is Love' to 10 people who matter.

"This could be to family, friends and coworkers or elected officials. It could be kings, queens, princes, presidents, ambassadors, military leaders and law enforcement organizations. We want them to send links to 10 people or organizations that matter in running our world and keeping it going. Then we want them to ask those 10 entities to send it on to 10 more and ask them to do the same. On and on. From the UNITED STATES, EUROPE, RUSSIA, CHINA and even NORTH KOREA. Send the link to those in power, from the local to global level, who keep the world running."

FAITH asks the recipients to watch the “All You Need..” video and use it as a measure of what the world could and needs to be, even if he is overly optimistic.

“That is exactly the point. It’s an idea that needs to be put out there once again, just as in 1967 when another war and societal pressures were at a boiling point.”

COHEN feels that the meaning of the message of GLOBAL BEATLES DAY gives hope when hope is all we have. "It’s idealistic, but that’s what PAUL, JOHN, GEORGE and RINGO were in the first place. Link 10 people who matter in the world to the message. And then 10 more and 10 more."..

Participants can use the following online video link to gain access to “All You Need Is Love”:here.

« see more Net News