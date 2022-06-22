Downsizing In Denver

YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 6/21) ALL ACCESS had confirmed that a number of iHEARTMEDIA/DENVER on-air/programming personnel were no longer with the cluster in a downsizing. No word on replacements so far but we are hearing that those names will be announced soon.

Here are those now looking for work:

DAVE LAUER – Producer for KOA-A noon-3p personality MANDY CONNELL.

GREG FOSTER – 22 years with the company, SVP/Talk Programming, PD at Talker KOA-A & KDFD and he programmed the DENVER BRONCOS and COLORADO ROCKIES. He’s available at Foster72@gmail.com.

MIKE ROSEN – fill-in work at KOA-A.

ROBBYN HART -- Was at Triple A KBCO and Classic Rocker KRFX as a morning news personality for 26 years. She also did nights at KBCO news reporter/anchor at KOA and Public Affairs Director. Reach her at robbynhartradio@gmail.com.

ROGER KEELER – Imaging Dir. for the cluster for the past 28 years, starting in promo department in 1994. Reach ROGER at (720) 290-5306 or RogerKeelerAudio@gmail.com.

TIM SPENCE -- PD at Talker KHOW-A, APD KOA-A, PD KCOL/FT. COLLINS and Affiliate Relations Dir. for the DENVER BRONCOS and COLORADO ROCKIES. He and can be contacted at (303) 552-8354 or spencetimothyr@gmail.com.

