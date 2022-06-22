The Notorious B.I.G. NFT Collection

ONEOF has partnered with The CHRISTOPHER WALLACE Estate to launch SKY'S THE LIMIT: THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G. NFT COLLECTION. The platform will host a generative profile picture (PFP) NFT collection that honors and celebrates the late entertainer.

Each NFT holder will be able to collectively license the audio of BIGGIE SMALLS most famous freestyle filmed on a street corner in BROOKLYN when he was 17. With approval and oversight, musicians will be able to license and include his freestyle in their own recording. The song can be released on music streaming services with a “featuring THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.” credit in the song title.

The collection will be available for purchase on JULY 26th. NFT holders will also get first access to THE BROOK; a lifestyle, fashion, culture, music, and entertainment metaverse experience that will launch with BIGGIE’s avatar as a character.

ONEOF Co-Founder/COO JOSHUA JAMES said, "We named this collection SKY’S THE LIMIT because we believe this is a watershed moment in NFTs where seminal artists like BIGGIE and their truest fans can drive culture and drive value together. We’re thrilled to work with The CHRISTOPHER WALLACE Estate to honor BIGGIE’s enduring legacy, in WEB3 and beyond, and we have some amazing surprises for NFT holders along the way.”

The collection will be available here.

« see more Net News