(Not Actually) Collins

19th & GRAND RECORDS National Dir./Promotion DAVE COLLINS has been named Dir./West Coast Promotion for TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS, effective JULY 5th. He succeeds ANNIE BROOKS, who departed last week (NET NEWS 6/17). COLLINS is reuniting with TRIPLE TIGERS SVP/Promotion KEVIN HERRING, who gave COLLINS his first radio promotion job in 2009 at DISNEY’s CAROLWOOD RECORDS. Previous to that, COLLINS was APD/MD at Country KMLE/PHOENIX.

“What [Pres.] NORBERT NIX, KEVIN HERRING and the TRIPLE TIGERS team [have] accomplished is the envy of the industry," said COLLINS. "I’m eager and exhilarated to contribute to their story.”

HERRING said, “DAVE will fit right in at TRIPLE TIGERS. We are lucky to have him and can’t wait for him to add his flair to our staff.”

