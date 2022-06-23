Haze And McLemore (Photo: Facebook)

Industry veterans HALEY McLEMORE, VAN HAZE and JT PRATT have joined forces to launch the artist management and strategic partnerships company OTTER CREEK ENTERTAINMENT. They will continue to handle the careers of BMLG RECORDS' BRETT YOUNG, MERCURY's MADDIE & TAE and newcomer ROMAN ALEXANDER.

All three previously worked at RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, where McLEMORE has been a talent manager since 2014, and PRATT has worked as a day-to-day manager since 2018 following stints at L3 ENTERTAINMENT and 11/10 MANAGEMENT. Prior to joining RED LIGHT in 2015, HAZE was VP/Promotion at MCA NASHVILLE.

Previous gigs for HAZE include Southeast regional for MERCURY NASHVILLE, and promotion roles with CAPITOL NASHVILLE and UNIVERSAL SOUTH. McLEMORE was Southeast Promo Dir. for MERCURY NASHVILLE before moving to the management side in 2008, when she joined ENZO DEVENCINZO's 377 MANAGEMENT.

“We are so fortunate to work with some of the most talented artists in music today,” said McLEMORE and HAZE in a joint statement. “Helping them reach their personal and professional goals is the most rewarding part of our jobs, and we look forward to continuing their many successes in the future.”

